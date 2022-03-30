STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mental Health: Road to recovery

​ Shyamal Vallabhjee ​

By PRIYANKA CHANDANI
Express News Service

It has been quite some time since mental health has become a priority in most people’s lives, especially after the pandemic. There are a host of studies showing that the number of people being depressed and lonely has increased dramatically in the last three years. And while most of us know that mental stress leads to physical ailments, it is important to speak about it and seek help.

However, where does one start? To break down some of the basic aspects of internal and external health we caught up with celebrity sports scientist and clinical psychologist, Shyamal Vallabhjee—who collaborated recently with Hyperice, which produces percussion massage devices—and has been working with celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas, Sania Mirza, and Leander Paes, among others. We talk to him about his approach of combining science and ancient spiritual practices to attain overall wellness.

Excerpts:

You have spoken a lot about health based on internal and external factors. Do elaborate.
If you look at internal health, it comprises our thoughts and negative thoughts bring negative effects on our body. So, shift your thoughts to gratitude, forgiveness, kindness, and love. This method of shifting energy helps in recovery. For external health, walk barefoot on grass or on the beach. Absorb the sunlight before 9 am every day.

According to you, what are the five most important mantras to stay fit at any age?
Get a good night’s sleep. If you do not have 60 per cent of time to recover from what you are doing, then don’t do it in the first place. Eating whole fibrous plant-based food as processed food harms gut health. Always make time for community and family. That is where the happiness quotient comes from. Look at your failure as a learning curve.

Who do you reach out to when you need help for yourself?
That is a fantastic question. I have been battling a little bit of anxiety for the last eight months and I have some of the greatest authors and coaches from across the world at my disposal. But I don’t go to famous people or pick up any self-help books. I go to the people who the world doesn’t see as coaches or the people who no one would listen to. They hold a special place for me. I spend time with my parents. I tell people, when you are going through a tough time, don’t go buy another self-help book or follow another person on Instagram but reach out to people you love and spend time with them. Your neurological system will reset and work. Don’t rush to show up to the world, be kind to yourself. 

