Miscreants break into JNU professor’s house

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In another incident of theft on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, miscreants broke into the house of Professor Dhananjay Singh and decamped with valuables.

According to an FIR registered in the case, Singh, who is the chairperson of the Centre for English Studies and Associate Dean of School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies, had left his house in the campus on March 17 for Lucknow. He returned on March 24 and found that his house had been ransacked.

Singh claimed that the thieves broke into his house through a window and it had been left open. The faculty has now written to JNU vice-chancellor Santishree D Pandit requesting for a new residence in the campus, sources said.

Meanwhile, the JNU Teachers’ Association claimed “lack of accountability towards the safety and security of campus residents in the past years”. It said from 2019 onwards, there have been 13 incidents of theft which point “towards the extreme vulnerability that the campus residents have been exposed to in the recent years”. “There has also been a total lack accountability and commitment of the security service provider, JNU security staff and the JNU administration towards the safety of the residents,” the body said.