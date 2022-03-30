Theatrical retelling of a classic: National School of Drama's 'Abhijnanashakuntalam'

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

Hailed as one of ancient India’s prolific poets and dramatists, author Kalidasa has penned a number of masterpieces. Abhijnanashakuntalam (it translates as ‘The Recognition of Shakuntala’ in English) is one of his best literary works.

As an ode to the poet, the Repertory Company of the National School of Drama (NSD) is showcasing a rendition of this Sanskrit text that narrates the story of Shakuntala as told in the epic Mahabharata. Directed by Professor Vidushi Rita Ganguly, who is an exponent of Indian classical arts, this play explores Natyashastra, the treatise on dramatic arts, as a medium to perform the tale.

Stills from National School of Drama’s ‘Abhijnanashakuntalam’ on Monday

A viewer from Delhi, who watched the play on Sunday, shared, “It was a well-crafted, executed classical piece that drew its essence primarily from Natyashastra. However, as an audience who has not been initiated into classical theatre, after a point, the gestural language became disorienting for me.”