AIIMS-Delhi top post: Cabinet committee gives nod to three shortlisted names

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Names of three doctors, shortlisted by a search-cum-selection panel for the post of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director, have been approved by a key body of the institute and will now be sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for the final approval.

The three names recommended for the top job are Dr Nikhil Tandon, head of the department of endocrinology; Dr Rajesh Malhotra, chief of AIIMS Trauma Centre and the head of the department of orthopaedics; and Dr Pramod Garg, professor in the gastroenterology department at the institute, sources said.

These names shortlisted by the search-cum-selection committee were placed before the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday and were approved. These names will be sent to the ACC headed by the Prime Minister for final approval. The search-cum-selection committee is headed by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Apart from Bhushan, the committee includes Secretary of Department of Biotechnology Rajesh S Gokhale, Principal Scientific Advisor to the government K Vijay Raghavan, and Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh.