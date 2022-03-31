STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Colleges can use initiatives like Business Blasters: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Published: 31st March 2022 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Delhi government's Business Blasters programme should also be implemented in universities and colleges so that students' entrepreneurial ideas do not hit a roadblock after they finish school.

Under the Business Blasters programme, students of classes 11 and 12 are given Rs 2,000 as seed money to develop business ideas. Kejriwal was speaking at the 14th convocation of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU).

Noting that the state of education in the country has not seen any significant changes since the days the British ruled over India, Kejriwal said they had developed a certain degree-oriented model of education, "which I do not mean to dismiss".

