STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM house attack: AAP alleges BJP playing dirty politics after Punjab elections loss

AAP leaders slammed the opposition party for the 'cowardly act' and also started a Twitter trend with a hashtag #BJPKeGunde.

Published: 31st March 2022 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Soon after the Chief Minister's house was vandalised from outside by alleged BJP workers on Wednesday, many of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leaders took to social media alleging that BJP tried to 'kill' Kejriwal.

The AAP leaders slammed the opposition party for the "cowardly act". AAP leaders also started a Twitter trend with a hashtag #BJPKeGunde. Home Minister Satyendar Jain alleged that the attack by the BJP people took place in the presence of Delhi Police personnel during which CCTV cameras and barriers were broken.

Raghav Chadha, in a tweet, stated: "The attack on the Chief Minister’s residence by BJP goons is highly condemnable. In the presence of police, they broke barricades and CCTV cameras. In the fury of Punjab’s defeat, the BJP got down to such poor politics."

Meanwhile, Durgesh Pathak said that ever since the AAP government was formed in Punjab, the BJP has been in a complete shock. "Kejriwal is getting the support of all people from all over the country. In Delhi and Punjab elections, the public chose Kejriwal against the BJP," he added.

Another senior leader of AAP, Atishi tagged the Amit Shah’s office on Twitter and said, "Is the BJP so terrified of Kejriwal’s Punjab victory that it is collaborating with the Delhi Police to attack them? Today, Kejriwal is emerging as an alternative to the BJP in the country, so does the Amit Shah office want to get him killed?"

According to police officials, a dharna was started by the Yuva Morcha outside the CM's residence at Link Road near IP College, against the remarks of Kejriwal regarding the 'The Kashmir Files' movie. The protestors breached the two barricades, created ruckus and shouted slogans outside CM's residence.

"In the imbroglio, a boom barrier arm was also found vandalised along with the CCTV camera. Police team immediately removed them from the spot and detained around 70 persons. Legal action is being initiated," said the police. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP BJP Ke Gunde Kejriwal house vandalism Kejriwal house attacked BJP BJP Yuva Morcha Atishi
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp