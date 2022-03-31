Delhi CM house attack: AAP alleges BJP playing dirty politics after Punjab elections loss

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Soon after the Chief Minister's house was vandalised from outside by alleged BJP workers on Wednesday, many of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leaders took to social media alleging that BJP tried to 'kill' Kejriwal.

The AAP leaders slammed the opposition party for the "cowardly act". AAP leaders also started a Twitter trend with a hashtag #BJPKeGunde. Home Minister Satyendar Jain alleged that the attack by the BJP people took place in the presence of Delhi Police personnel during which CCTV cameras and barriers were broken.

पंजाब में आम आदमी पार्टी से हारकर बीजेपी की बौखलाहट साफ दिख रही है।



पुलिस की मौजूदगी में मुख्यमंत्री दिल्ली, @arvindkejriwal जी के घर पर हमला एक कायराना हरकत है.

भाजपा के लिए कश्मीरी पंडित तो बहाना है, असल मक़सद केजरीवाल को मरवाना है। — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) March 30, 2022

Raghav Chadha, in a tweet, stated: "The attack on the Chief Minister’s residence by BJP goons is highly condemnable. In the presence of police, they broke barricades and CCTV cameras. In the fury of Punjab’s defeat, the BJP got down to such poor politics."

Meanwhile, Durgesh Pathak said that ever since the AAP government was formed in Punjab, the BJP has been in a complete shock. "Kejriwal is getting the support of all people from all over the country. In Delhi and Punjab elections, the public chose Kejriwal against the BJP," he added.

Another senior leader of AAP, Atishi tagged the Amit Shah’s office on Twitter and said, "Is the BJP so terrified of Kejriwal’s Punjab victory that it is collaborating with the Delhi Police to attack them? Today, Kejriwal is emerging as an alternative to the BJP in the country, so does the Amit Shah office want to get him killed?"

According to police officials, a dharna was started by the Yuva Morcha outside the CM's residence at Link Road near IP College, against the remarks of Kejriwal regarding the 'The Kashmir Files' movie. The protestors breached the two barricades, created ruckus and shouted slogans outside CM's residence.

"In the imbroglio, a boom barrier arm was also found vandalised along with the CCTV camera. Police team immediately removed them from the spot and detained around 70 persons. Legal action is being initiated," said the police.