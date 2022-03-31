STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight held for vandalism at Kejriwal's residence, more arrests to follow: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has arrested eight people in connection with alleged vandalism at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, officials said on Thursday.

Published: 31st March 2022 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 09:45 AM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police has arrested eight people in connection with alleged vandalism at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, officials said on Thursday. According to sources, the people were arrested from Delhi and the numbers could go up as teams have been sent to make more arrests. 

On Wednesday, members of the BJP youth wing allegedly vandalised property outside the residence of Kejriwal against his remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files’ film.  Police on Wednesday registered a case in connection with the incident against unidentified people. 

“The case was registered under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the IPC and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi had said. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to “kill” Kejriwal after its debacle in the Punjab polls.           

