If India's biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Kejriwal

The BJP's youth wing damaged property outside the residence of Kejriwal on Wednesday during a protest against his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' film.

Published: 31st March 2022 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: If the country's biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out a wrong message and the country cannot progress in such a scenario, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, a day after BJP's youth wing members allegedly vandalised property outside his residence.

The BJP's youth wing damaged property outside the residence of Kejriwal on Wednesday during a protest against his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' film.

"Arvind Kejriwal is not important but the country is. I can lay down my life for the nation. India will not progress through such hoolignanism."

ALSO READ: AAP MLA moves Delhi HC to constitute SIT to probe attack outside Kejriwal house

"If the biggest party of the country, which is in power at the Centre, resorts to such hooliganism, it will spread a bad message among people. People will think that this is the right way (to deal with anything)," he said at an event.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday had lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging it was a "conspiracy to kill" Kejriwal as the saffron party is unable to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party in elections.

ALSO READ: Eight held for vandalism at Kejriwal's residence, more arrests to follow, say Delhi police

The BJP, however, has accused the AAP of scripting a drama and playing the "victim card" after the ''public anger'' against Kejriwal's remarks "mocking" displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

The Delhi Police has arrested eight people in connection with alleged vandalism at Kejriwal's residence here.

Arvind Kejriwal The Kashmir Files
