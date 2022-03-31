Rajasthan Diwas: A kaleidoscope of culture in Delhi's Bikaner House

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

Rajasthan, the largest state of India, offers cultural diversity and a rich mélange of food, dance, music, and costumes that reflect India's rich heritage. Housing a number of communities, there is a lot that one can experience in the desert state of India.

In order to provide a glimpse of the state's rich culture, the Bikaner House, India Gate, has been hosting 'Rajasthan Utsav', a seven-day long festival that was inaugurated on March 24 to mark the completion of 73 years of Rajasthan’s formation - March 30 is celebrated as Rajasthan Diwas [day].

"We find immense pleasure in positioning Bikaner House as the gateway to Rajasthan. We believe in providing a common platform to all kinds of Indian and international art forms," shared Shubhra Singh, Principal Resident Commissioner, Government of Rajasthan, New Delhi.

A multi-hued cultural affair

The Rajasthan Utsav presents an array of cultural events that offer an insight into the diverse heritage of Rajasthan. The CCA Lawns of the House have been transformed into a colourful Haat Bazaar wherein a number of Rajasthani artisans are displaying a variety of products - jewellery, clothes, art works, decorative items, footwear, and more.

When we visited the Bazaar on Wednesday afternoon, we met Ramkanya Suthar from the village Bassi in Chittorgarh who engages with Kavad Art - a 400-year-old unique art form that combines carpentry, painting, and storytelling.

Suthar showed us a handcrafted Kavad Box - it is a device that has mythological tales painted on it, and can be used as a mobile storytelling medium. She mentioned, "400 years ago, the bhats [narrators] would take this Kavad and narrate stories to people and entertain them. This craft will soon become extinct as people are forgetting about our culture. We thought we should do something to keep our culture alive."

However, this time-intensive form of art has hardly any takers in metros such as Delhi. "We brought a few pieces to sell. People have very little idea about this art and its importance. The response has been lukewarm," she shared.

Another artisan from Jaipur named Babita Mahawar is present at the Bazaar displaying products crafted from jute. "All our products are natural, environment-friendly, and durable. People like this because these products contribute to a plastic-free world," she shared.

Apart from the Bazaar, the venue is also hosting two art exhibitions - 'Sama' organised by Bridge Bharat, and 'Yuva Sambhav' by Raza Foundation that features artworks of 100 young artists. Bibliophiles are also in for a treat as the Hauz Khas-based literary organisation, Kunzum, has organised a book fest at the venue. Here, one can listen to prominent authors talk about their works.

We met Patparganj-resident Seema Banerjee at the event, who concluded, "Some of the things here are really amazing. Discovering my country in different ways has a sense of pleasure."

CHECK IT OUT

WHAT: Rajasthan Utsav

WHEN: Ends today; 11:00am to 9:00pm

WHERE: Bikaner House, India Gate

MUST-WATCH HIGHLIGHTS