'Risky, immature': RWAs express concerns over DDMA's decision to lift mask mandate

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The DDMA's decision to do away with fine for not wearing face masks at public places has not gone down well with the resident welfare associations in the national capital, with several of them terming the move "risky" and "immature".

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided on Thursday that there will be no fine for not wearing face masks at public places in view of a significant decline in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the national capital, official sources said.

They added that the DDMA, however, is likely to issue an advisory for people, asking them to wear masks in crowded places.

B S Vohra, who heads the East Delhi RWA Joint Front, said that 99 per cent population of the city will stop taking all precautions if the mask mandate is lifted.

"This is shocking that despite a rise in Covid cases in other countries, the mandate for masks is being removed. The move is risky as they (the government) have resumed flight service and markets have been opened completely," Vohra said.

"Earlier people were scared that they will be challaned, now that fear will also be gone. The cases in Delhi will surely rise," he added.

Ashok Bhasin, president of North Delhi Resident Welfare Federation, said he is in support of relaxation, but complete removal may not be a sensible choice.

"Masks should continue to be compulsory in crowded spaces, as cases are rising in other countries," Bhasin said.

At present, there is a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks at public places in Delhi.

President of Defence Colony RWA Major Ranjit Singh claimed that the COVID cases are already witnessing a surge in the capital, but they are not being reflected in the official record due to the rise in use of home test kits.

"With the lifting of the mask mandate, we will lose all the progress made in the recent past. It is an immature decision by the government," he added.

Meanwhile, traders in the national capital also raised concerns over the impact of the lifting of mask mandate.

Atul Bhargava, president of the National Delhi Trade Association, said there is no need to remove the mask mandate as the risk of a fresh surge still remains "You never know from where the virus might emerge. Cases are rising in some western countries," he said.

After the DDMA meeting, Lt Governor Baijal took to Twitter and said that it was decided to focus on hospital-based sentinel surveillance and enhancing vaccination coverage of the targeted population.

"While appreciating the efforts made by all stakeholders in the management of COVID-19, emphasised upon the need to follow the 5-fold strategy of Test, Track, Treat, Vaccinate and adherence to COVID-Appropriate Behaviour as advised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GOI.

"To effectively meet any scenario in future that may arise, advised all agencies to remain vigilant without lowering the guard," Baijal said in a series of tweets.

Delhi on Thursday reported 113 new COVID-19 cases and no fresh death due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 0.49 per cent, according to data shared by the Delhi health department.