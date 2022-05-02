Delhi reports 1,485 fresh cases of COVID-19, home isolation patients increase to 154

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the number of fresh cases has gone down in the last three days, the number of patients admitted in hospitals and in home isolation has increased. On Sunday, a total of 1,485 fresh cases of COVID-19 were recorded with a positivity rate of 4.89 per cent and zero fatalities as per the health bulletin.

The number of patients in home isolation increased slightly to 154. Out of these, 48 were admitted in ICU, 40 on oxygen support while three patients on ventilator support. On Friday, a total of 139 patients were hospitalized while the numbers stood at 152 on Saturday. The rate of hospitalisation has so far been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total active cases, the bulletin showed.

Currently, 4,358 people are recuperating in home-isolation. On Friday, 3,863 patients were in home isolation and on Saturday, the number of patients was 4,044. As many as 1,204 people recuperated from the viral disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 18, 52,388, the data showed. With the new cases, the total tally in the national capital stood at 18, 84,560 and the death toll was 26,175.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain last week said that COVID-19 cases have increased in the national capital but the situation is not serious as people are not developing severe diseases and the hospitalisation rate is low.

He said that the hospitalisation rate is low because of vaccinations and naturally acquired immunity.