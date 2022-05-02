STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Met Department predicts respite from heat wave this week

Mercury has been touching new records this year, prompting the Centre to ask states to take steps for preventing heat wave related illnesses. 

Searing heat of the summer sun befalls Rajpath on Sunday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi-NCR and parts of northwest India got a little respite from the oppressive heat wave on Sunday, thanks to a fresh western disturbance, though central and western parts of the country continued to sizzle, according to India Meteorologcal Department (IMD). Mercury has been touching new records this year, prompting the Centre to ask states to take steps for preventing heat wave related illnesses. 

There will be no a heat wave in most parts of the country, barring Rajasthan and Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, for the next five day, according to IMD. Maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 40.5 degree Celsius on Sunday. The city had been burning in the past few days, with mercury being touching 45-46 degrees. Neighbouring Gurugram also saw relief, with maximum temperature coming down to 41.8 degrees Celsius. South Haryana and east Rajasthan saw some rainfall on Sunday evening, providing some relie.

The Met department said duststorms or thunderstorms at some places in Haryana and Delhi between May 2 and May 4 are likely to give some breather to the people. The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy skies in Delhi on Monday. In Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the mercury continued its northward spiral, with temperatures recorded in the range of 46-48 degrees C. 

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to states, asking them to step up surveillance and take action to mitigate heat-related illnesses. In a letter to chief secretaries of all states, he asked them to share daily surveillance reports on health-related illnesses shared with the National Centre for Disease Control.

Health facilities have been asked to be prepared with IV fluids, ice packs, ORS and all necessary equipment, along with arranging sufficient drinking water and cooling appliances. A public health advisory issued by the ministry asked people to avoid getting out in the sun, stay away from strenuous activities and carbonated/caffeinated drinks and stale food.

