Delhi government increases number of of beds for COVID patients to battle surge in cases

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the government has increased the number of beds dedicated for COVID patients at two of its facilities, including 80 percent escalation in its count at the LNJP Hospital, as per the data.

LNJP Hospital has 2,000 beds and is the mainstay of the government's fight against the pandemic. It was the first hospital dedicated for COVID-19 patients.

The city reported 1,485 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on Sunday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 4.89 per cent, according to the health bulletin.In a recent order, dated April 25, issued by the city health department, the number of COVID beds at LNJP Hospital has been stepped up to 450 from 250 earlier, while the number of ICU COVID beds has been increased to 178 from 100.

At the GTB Hospital, a 300 percent escalation was seen as the number of COVID beds was increased to 400 from 100. The number of ICU COVID beds now stands at 50 from nil.Encompassing the two hospitals, the number of COVID beds were raised to 850 from 350, while the count of ICU COVID beds stands at 228 from 100 across the two facilities.

Currently, 154 COVID-19 patients are admitted in Delhi hospitals, while 4,358 people are recuperating in home-isolation, the health bulletin said.Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that cases increased in the city but the situation is not serious as people are not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate is low.

The minister attributed the low hospitalisation rate to vaccinations and naturally acquired immunity. With an uptick in infections over the past few days, the number of active cases and containment zones also rose, according to the bulletin.