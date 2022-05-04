STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

New line to India International Convention Centre to come up by July: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

According to city government, the Mukundpur-Maujpur, RK Ashram-Janakpuri West and Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridors were approved by the Cabinet.

Published: 04th May 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

IRTS officer Vikas Kumar (L) and Delhi Metro

IRTS officer Vikas Kumar (L) and Delhi Metro (Photo| Twitter and PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A two-km-long Delhi Metro line between Dwarka Sector 21 and the upcoming India International Convention Centre (IICC) is expected to be commissioned by July, DMRC chief Vikas Kumar said on Tuesday.

Interacting with reporters on the sideline of the 28th Foundation Day of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation at Metro Bhawan here, he said despite being disrupted by multiple waves of the pandemic, the Delhi Metro is picking pace, and currently the ridership stand at about 40-45 lakh, which is 78 percent of the pre-COVID figures. 

Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations. "Work is underway on the three priority corridors of Phase-IV of DMRC, and our target is to finish it by 2025. Deliberations are going on as far as the remaining three corridors of it are concerned," he said.

Under the approved segment of Phase-IV, 65 km of new metro lines will be constructed across three different corridors comprising 45 metro stations. These new sections shall provide inter-connectivity among the already operational lines of the Delhi Metro.

According to city government, the Mukundpur-Maujpur, RK Ashram-Janakpuri West and Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridors were approved by the Cabinet.  The DMRC's managing director also said the 2-km metro segment between Dwarka Sector 21 and the upcoming IICC is expected to be commissioned by July-August.

"The work is in the final stage, and the new station at IICC, will have entry gates both inside and outside the complex," the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India International Convention Centre Delhi Metro Delhi Metro new line Vikas Kumar
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp