STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Number of hospital admissions very less, Covid situation not so serious at present: Delhi Health Minister

Delhi on Tuesday had reported 1,414 COVID-19 cases, around 31 per cent more than a day ago, though the positivity rate came down to 5.97 per cent.

Published: 04th May 2022 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the number of hospital admissions is still very less and the COVID-19 situation in the city is not so serious at present.

Asked if restrictions are needed given the spike in cases, he told reporters at a press conference at the party office that the government is keeping an eye on the situation, and the current scenario doesn't warrant major restrictions.

Delhi conducts a large number of tests.

As the eligible population of Delhi has got vaccinated, the number of hospital admissions is very less despite the daily cases count in the 1,200-1,500 range in the last few days and the positivity rate standing in the bracket of five-six per cent.

"We have reserved 10,000 beds in hospital for Covid cases, but less than 200 of those are occupied. So, this is satisfying. And the situation is not so serious at present," he said.

Delhi on Tuesday had reported 1,414 COVID-19 cases, around 31 per cent more than a day ago, though the positivity rate came down to 5.97 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

One death occurred due to the disease.

With those cases, the national capital's overall COVID-19 tally has increased to 18,87,050, while the death toll stands at 26,176.

Delhi had on Monday reported 1,076 cases with a positivity rate of 6.42 per cent.

On Sunday, it saw 1,485 cases and no death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 4.89 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyendar Jain Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Lockdown Omicron
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp