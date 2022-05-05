2 girls sexually assaulted in school, panel summons MCD commissioner

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) on Wednesday summoned the commissioner of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation over the sexual assault of two eight-year-old girls in a primary school within the civic body limits.

The commission was informed that the incident took place on April 30 at the school’s precincts in Bhajanpura here. The police have taken cognizance in this matter and a case has been registered under the Pocso Act following which an investigation is underway.

“While a special team has been formed for the probe, other wings have been roped in to assist the police station team,” said a police officer. According to the commission, the girl students were waiting for their teacher inside the class after the school assembly when an unknown person entered the class. He then went on to forcefully remove the clothes of the two girls before muttering obscenities. Thereafter, he undressed himself and urinated in front of the students.

Further, when the students informed the class teacher and principal about the incident, they were told to keep quiet and forget about it. Owing to the severity of the matter, the DCW has summoned the East MCD commissioner and given him 48 hours to appear before it. A senior East MCD official said that they received the summons on Wednesday itself. “We are preparing a response to the same and will submit it in due time,” the official said. Speaking on the matter, DCW chief Swati Maliwal said that the MCD must explain how this was led to happen.

The commission has also sought a detailed report on the incident from the MCD along with reasons for the security lapse and action taken against those responsible for the same. A response has been sought from both the police and MCD on the details of action taken against the school principal and the class teacher under Pocso Act for not reporting the crime and attempting to conceal the same.