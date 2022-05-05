STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Cabinet approves start-up policy, forms 20-member task force: Kejriwal 

The government will provide financial help to start-ups through collateral-free loan, financial parts of rent and employee salaries, he said.

Published: 05th May 2022 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal . ( File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Cabinet has approved a start-up policy which seeks to provide the youth with financial and procedural help in setting up companies and formed a 20-member task force for the purpose, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

He also said the "Business Blaster" programme, currently being run in Delhi government schools, will be extended to college students so they could work on their business ideas with seed money from the government.

"The government will provide financial help to start-ups through collateral-free loan, financial parts of rent and employee salaries. It will form a panel of agencies and experts to provide free help to new start-ups in trademark registration and fulfilling other formalities," he said.

The 20-member task force, having a government officer, academics and business and trade representatives, will decide on registration applications from start-ups, Kejriwal said and expressed hope that the policy will lead to a boom in the start-up sector in Delhi.

