Raghav Chadha, Atishi named in non-cognizable report for defamatory remarks against BJP: Delhi Police

AAP leaders Raghav Chadha and Atishi have been named in a 'non-cognizable report' for their alleged defamatory remarks against the BJP and its workers.

Published: 05th May 2022 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Raghav Chadha

AAP leader Raghav Chadha (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AAP leaders Raghav Chadha and Atishi have been named in a 'non-cognizable report' for their alleged defamatory remarks against the BJP and its workers, officials said on Wednesday.

The report was registered against them at the Cyber Cell Police Station on April 30 on a complaint from Delhi BJP IT cell head Abhishek Dubey, they said.

The non-cognizable report (NCR) has been registered under section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth.

According to police, he filed the complaint against the AAP leaders last week on Friday for allegedly defaming the BJP by calling its workers "hooligans and rapists".

According to the complainant, AAP MLA Atishi and Rajya Sabha MP Chadha referred to BJP workers as criminals, hooligans and rapists during press conferences on April 15 and April 16.

"This was against the biggest party, BJP. They (BJP workers) were referred to as hooligans, mafia, illiterate, and rapists...," Dubey said in his complaint.

He alleged that both Atishi and Chadha's accusations and expletives against BJP and its workers are wrong and demanded action against them for defaming the party and levelling wrong accusations against its workers.

