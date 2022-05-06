'Asymptomatic cases out of Covid loop': Doctors cite reduced testing behind low count in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reduced testing is behind the low number of daily Covid cases being reported in the city, with doctors explaining that only people with symptoms are undergoing tests.

According to Dr Jugal Kishore, head of community medicine, at Safdarjung Hospital, the positivity rate is high in Delhi because authorities are conducting focused testing.

“Only those who have symptoms are undergoing tests. So, there is a high chance for them to come out positive,” he added.

"It is difficult to provide testing facilities. According to public health principles, it is not required when effective treatment is not available. The infection is self-limiting. Since it is now endemic and mild in nature, testing is not required," Dr Kishore added.

The fact was corroborated by Thursday’s Delhi health bulletin which stated that the hospitalisation rate was low, as it accounted for less than three per cent of the total number of active cases.

Currently, 192 patients are admitted in Delhi hospitals, while 4,189 are recuperating in home isolation.

According to Dr Ritu Saxena, Deputy Director at Lok Nayak Hospital, there will definitely be more cases if more people come up for testing at centres.

Many cases have been not been reported as most of the patients are under home isolation, she said.

“Most of the cases in hospital are of referrals and only those cases where health became severe while isolating in home,” she added.

Delhi reported 1,365 Covid cases and zero fatality on Thursday, while the positivity rate was 6.35 per cent. A total of 21,501 tests were conducted on Wednesday, it stated.

With the new cases, Delhi’s overall Covid count rose to 18,89,769. There are 5,746 active cases in the city, down from 5,853 the previous day.

The number of containment zones has risen from 1,343 to 1,473 on Wednesday.