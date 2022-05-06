STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Asymptomatic cases out of Covid loop': Doctors cite reduced testing behind low count in Delhi

Reduced testing is behind the low number of daily Covid cases being reported in the city, with doctors explaining that only people with symptoms are undergoing tests. 

Published: 06th May 2022 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

COVID-19. Coronavirus, Delhi COVID

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Reduced testing is behind the low number of daily Covid cases being reported in the city, with doctors explaining that only people with symptoms are undergoing tests. 

According to Dr Jugal Kishore, head of community medicine, at Safdarjung Hospital, the positivity rate is high in Delhi because authorities are conducting focused testing.  

“Only those who have symptoms are undergoing tests. So, there is a high chance for them to come out positive,” he added.

"It is difficult to provide testing facilities. According to public health principles, it is not required when effective treatment is not available. The infection is self-limiting. Since it is now endemic and mild in nature, testing is not required," Dr Kishore added. 

The fact was corroborated by Thursday’s Delhi health bulletin which stated that the hospitalisation rate was low, as it accounted for less than three per cent of the total number of active cases.

Currently, 192 patients are admitted in Delhi hospitals, while 4,189 are recuperating in home isolation.

According to Dr Ritu Saxena, Deputy Director at Lok Nayak Hospital, there will definitely be more cases if more people come up for testing at centres. 

Many cases have been not been reported as most of the patients are under home isolation, she said.

 “Most of the cases in hospital are of referrals and only those cases where health became severe while isolating in home,” she added. 

Delhi reported 1,365 Covid cases and zero fatality on Thursday, while the positivity rate was 6.35 per cent. A total of 21,501 tests were conducted on Wednesday, it stated.  

With the new cases, Delhi’s overall Covid count rose to 18,89,769. There are 5,746 active cases in the city, down from 5,853 the previous day. 

The number of containment zones has risen from 1,343 to 1,473 on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Asymptomatic COVID Safdarjung Hospital
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp