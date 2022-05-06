STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Groom it like Rana

Rana Daggubati has always been known for his great screen presence and his ability to mould his physique according to the requirements of his role.

Published: 06th May 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Rana Daggubati (Photo | Twitter)

Rana Daggubati (Photo | Twitter)

By Romal Laisram
Express News Service

Rana Daggubati has always been known for his great screen presence and his ability to mould his physique according to the requirements of his role. The Baahubali-star has sported a buffed up look in many movies and has also been seen in an extremely lean avatar when required. Known for his impeccably groomed look, the actor and entrepreneur has just launched a brand new men’s lifestyle brand, DCRAF, in collaboration with Roposo. We interact with him to find out more.

Tell us a little bit about your collaboration with Roposo.

DCRAF is a D2C men’s grooming brand co-created by creator-led live entertainment commerce platform Roposo and me. I believe that men neglect skincare and grooming because it seems overly complex to them. With DCRAF, my aim is to make ‘looking good’ simple for men through trustworthy, effective products. An Indian brand for Indian men, with inclusivity as its core philosophy, this brand has products in the face, beard, and skincare categories. 

You have always been considered a well-groomed man. How much of your personal touch has gone into this brand?

I play an active part in what the brand stands for and the curation of its product range. The essence of the brand—men’s grooming being simple—stems from my experiences and the realisation that many other Indian men would want the same.

What defines a well-groomed man, according to you?

Firstly, I am glad that most Indian men today realise the importance of grooming and that skincare is not gender-specific. A well-groomed man does not necessarily spend hours on his appearance but 
understands the importance of taking care of it. He makes sure that he at least has a basic skincare regime in place and is consistent with it.

You have swung between a lean look and an absolute buffed-up look when the need arises. How have you managed to stay in shape and constantly mould yourself to role requirements?

As an actor, my appearance depends on the character I am playing. I am a fitness freak by nature, so I am not afraid of intense workouts. I make sure I am consistent with my fitness routine and ensure that it is appropriate for the role. Nutrition is also important and needs to be planned according to the requirements of the role. In The Ghazi Attack, for example, I had to give up meat to lose weight quickly, which was a tall order for a hardcore non-vegetarian like me! This also happened right after Baahubali, where I had a bulkier physique. By no means is any of it easy, but I love taking on such challenges.

What is your grooming routine?

My work keeps me quite busy, so I ensure my grooming routine is simple, easy, and quick. My outdoor shoots expose me to a lot of dust and sun, especially shuttling between cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad. So, face wash, moisturiser, and  sunscreen become absolute essentials for me.

Finally, what can we see you in next?

I am currently shooting a show for Netflix called Rana Naidu. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rana Daggubati DCRAF Roposo Rana Naidu
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp