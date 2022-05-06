STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

MCD neglect prompt firm to to halt waste disposal: AAP 

The AAP slammed the BJP government on Thursday blaming it for neglect and misgovernance in terms of waste collection and disposal in the national capital.

Published: 06th May 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The AAP slammed the BJP government on Thursday blaming it for neglect and misgovernance in terms of waste collection and disposal in the national capital. One of the senior leaders of AAP, Durgesh Pathak stated, “Following Metro Waste Pvt Ltd halting its services, an agency called AG Enviro has now written a letter to the MCDs warning them to stop garbage collection unless the company is paid its dues.”

“One by one all waste collection agencies are withdrawing their services due to failure of payment by the BJP. The Centre had said that post-unification, it would take charge of all of MCDs related responsibilities and end the troubles faced by residents. However, the ground reality stands in sharp contrast to these false claims made by the Centre.

The BJP-ruled MCDs and Centre’s disastrous failure has made it difficult for people to step out or even breathe given the stench of garbage piled up along the streets,” Pathak said. No garbage collection has taken place in seven wards in the Karol Bagh over the past ten days as Metro Waste Pvt Ltd, the company assigned to pick up and dispose of trash, has not been paid its dues by the MCDs. Today, yet another private company AG Enviro has also laid down arms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP BJP Waste Disposal Metro Waste Pvt Ltd
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp