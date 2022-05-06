MCD neglect prompt firm to to halt waste disposal: AAP 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP slammed the BJP government on Thursday blaming it for neglect and misgovernance in terms of waste collection and disposal in the national capital. One of the senior leaders of AAP, Durgesh Pathak stated, “Following Metro Waste Pvt Ltd halting its services, an agency called AG Enviro has now written a letter to the MCDs warning them to stop garbage collection unless the company is paid its dues.”

“One by one all waste collection agencies are withdrawing their services due to failure of payment by the BJP. The Centre had said that post-unification, it would take charge of all of MCDs related responsibilities and end the troubles faced by residents. However, the ground reality stands in sharp contrast to these false claims made by the Centre.

The BJP-ruled MCDs and Centre’s disastrous failure has made it difficult for people to step out or even breathe given the stench of garbage piled up along the streets,” Pathak said. No garbage collection has taken place in seven wards in the Karol Bagh over the past ten days as Metro Waste Pvt Ltd, the company assigned to pick up and dispose of trash, has not been paid its dues by the MCDs. Today, yet another private company AG Enviro has also laid down arms.