STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

No Covid death in Delhi has gone uncounted, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Covid death data given by the national capital to the Centre is completely authentic and correct, Jain, who is here to attend a Swasthya Chintan Shivir organised by the Union Health Ministry, said.

Published: 06th May 2022 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

KEVADIA: No Covid death in the national capital has gone uncounted, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday, a day after the World Health Organisation estimated that there were 4.7 million (47 lakh) deaths from the virus in India.

Covid death data given by the national capital to the Centre is completely authentic and correct, Jain, who is here to attend a Swasthya Chintan Shivir organised by the Union Health Ministry, said.

"I cannot comment on the data for the entire country or other states but no Covid death in the national capital has gone uncounted," Jain said.

"We have counted neither one death more or one death less. Delhi is the capital city of the country and is it possible that someone dies of Covid here and doesn't get a death certificate?" he asked.

Jain went on to say that there has been 100 per cent transparency in data collection and in the counting of mortality figures.

According to the WHO report, there were 4.7 million Covid deaths in India -- 10 times the official figure and almost a third of Covid deaths globally.

It estimated that nearly 15 million people were killed either by the coronavirus or by its impact on overwhelmed health systems in the past two years, more than double the official death toll of six million.

Most of the fatalities were in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyendar Jain COVID Deaths
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp