Over 2,600 slums face threat of bulldozers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the BJP, which is ruling the three MCDs, was planning to raze constructions in 1,750 unauthorised irregulars and 860 slum colonies. The South, North and East MCDs had issued notices to nearly three lakh people in the last two years, he said, after an anti-encroachment drive of the South MCD in areas near Shaheen Bagh was cancelled due to lack of availability of adequate police force.

In the last 17 years, BJP leaders in the civic bodies, councillors and mayors, and engineers “amassed money” by allowing illegal construction to flourish only to serve them notices now, Sisodia alleged. “The BJP has made a plan to run bulldozers in 1,750 unauthorised colonies and 860 slum colonies because these are illegal,” he said. ‘‘First, their councillors allowed illegal construction and made money and now they want to demolish. The BJP should run bulldozers on houses of their councillors who allowed such illegal constructions.’’

Sisodia said he would write a letter to the Centre to not resort to such tactics. “On one hand, the Centre talks of regularising illegal colonies, while on the other — MCDs give notices for demolition action.’’ “In Delhi, there are 50 lakh people from 14 lakh families living in 1,750 unauthorised colonies, which the BJP plans to bulldoze and leave everyone homeless,” Sisodia claimed. “Apart from that, Delhi has 860 slum colonies with a population of around 10 lakh people. The BJP has sent notices to residents in these areas as well.”