Overcast skies likely to be back over Delhi today

A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from the normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches.

Published: 06th May 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

People walk across the dry bed of the Yamuna river under sweltering sun in the national capital on Thursday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi’s maximum temperature settled two notches below the average at 37 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said while no heatwave is expected in the city till Sunday, another spell is likely from Monday. A heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from the normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches.

The weather office said that in a span of 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday, the Safdarjung observatory -- Delhi’s base station -- recorded 1.4 mm rainfall. “There will be a partly cloudy sky on Friday. The maximum and the minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to hover around 39 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively,” an IMD official said.

Delhi witnessed a pleasant morning on Thursday as the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average, on the back of hailstorms and rains in parts of the city the previous evening.

Relative humidity at 5.30 pm was at 40 per cent, the weather office said. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 39.1 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal. With scanty rains owing to feeble western disturbances, Delhi had recorded its second-hottest April this year since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius. 

