Police in short supply, breather from demolition      

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The South MCD’s anti-encroachment drive at Kalindi Kunj-Jamia Nagar area did not take off on Thursday due to the unavailability of adequate police cover, civic officials said. The drive was part of a 10-day plan to remove encroachments from various areas including Shaheen Bagh, which was a major spot where the anti-CAA protests took place in 2019. The drive, which was to start May 4, was to continue till May 13.

“The anti-encroachment drive will not take place till May 8. The SHO informed us that adequate police personnel cannot be provided for the drive due to the pre-engagement of the police staff in other law-and-order duties. The drive will be rescheduled accordingly,” said a senior civic official.

In a letter to the civic body, the police said due to the pre-engagement or preoccupation of the staff and personnel of the Sarita Vihar police station in other law-and-order or investigative duties, it is not possible to provide sufficient personnel to assist the SDMC staff in carrying out the anti-encroachment drive in ward number 102-S Shaheen Bagh.

While drives at Kalindi Kunj and Sriniwaspuri encroachments were scheduled for May 5 and 6, MCD officials had planned the drive in Shaheen Bagh on May 9, near Gurudwara Road near New Friends Colony on May10 and in Meharchand Market, Lodhi Colony on May 11.

Encroachment drives were planned after BJP state chief Adesh Gupta wrote to the South MCD mayor on April 20, urging him to remove encroachment by “Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and anti-social elements”. All the three civic bodies are with the BJP in Delhi. Subsequently, the civic officials had made a 10-day plan to remove encroachments from various stretches.