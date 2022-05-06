STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schools cannot force parents to buy costly books: DoE 

The schools have also been directed to not change colour, design or any other specifications of uniforms for at least three years.

School Children

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Tightening its grip on private schools, the AAP government warned their administrations to be prepared for stringent action if parents are forced to buy costly educational materials and uniforms from school or any specific vendor. 

The schools have also been directed to not change the colour, design or any other specifications of uniforms for at least three years. Private schools are run by trusts/societies and have no scope of profit and commercialization, said the order from the Department of Education (DoE).

In its order, the DoE said that schools shall display the class-wise list of books/writing materials to be introduced in the coming session as per rule well in advance on the school website. It should also be communicated clearly to the parents via other media, the order said. 

The school will have to also display the names of addresses and telephone numbers of at least five shops in close proximity to the school where books and uniforms shall be made available for students. 

“However, schools are not allowed to force parents to purchase these things from any of the selected vendors particularly. Parents can buy the books and uniforms from any shop as per their convenience and suitability,” it said.

Welcoming the DoE decision, Education Minister Manish Sisodia said the order would help countless households which were hit by the pandemic in the last two years. 

