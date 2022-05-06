Sewer connections for free to 25,000 houses, mulls govt 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city government has chalked out a mega plan to maximise the potential of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) through the development of free sewer connections, new sewer lines and reverse osmosis (RO) plants in the state.

Under this plan, the government will provide 25,000 households of east Delhi with 100 per cent sewer connectivity for free. These free sewer connections will be provided under ‘Mukhyamantri Muft Sewer Connection Yojna’ and the regions of Karawal Nagar and Mustafabad will benefit the most from it. Sewer connectivity in these colonies will prevent 2.5 crore litres of untreated waste from falling into the Yamuna.

New 25 km and 10 km sewer lines will be laid in Burari and Narela too, benefitting lakhs of residents of the region. The government will further install 30 RO plants in JJ clusters, and the existing tanker system will be ended.

Water Minister and DJB chairman Satyendar Jain chaired a board meeting with senior officials today and took major decisions pertaining to the government’s vision of a clean Yamuna by 2025 and to provide round-the-clock clean drinking water to the people of Delhi. These include the laying of new sewer lines, providing household sewer connections, upgrading existing STPs, providing RO water facilities in JJ cluster colonies, and improving the revenue management system of the DJB.

The board meeting focused on cleaning the Yamuna, which is the key potable water resource for Delhi and is crucial to ensure water security for the people of Delhi. To fulfil the same, the DJB accorded approval to the following projects related to wastewater management in the national capital.

Free sewer connections

A key decision taken in the board meeting was to provide sewer connections to individual houses of 12 colonies in east Delhi’s Karawal Nagar and Mustafabad constituencies. Around 25,000 households in east Delhi will be direct beneficiaries of this move and a budget of Rs 19 crore will be allocated for the same.

‘Stress on clean Yamuna’

Water Minister and DJB chairman Satyendar Jain chaired a board meeting with senior officials today and took major decisions pertaining to the government’s vision of a clean Yamuna by 2025 and to provide round-the-clock clean drinking