Soon, four zonal sainik boards to be set for army veterans’ welfare 

In order to ensure beneficial schemes for army veterans, the Delhi government on Thursday gave its approval to a proposal to set up four zila sainik boards (ZSBs).

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In order to ensure beneficial schemes for army veterans, the Delhi government on Thursday gave its approval to a proposal to set up four Zila Sainik Boards (ZSBs). The proposal to establish the ZSBs was placed in the cabinet on behalf of the revenue department. At present, there is one Rajya Sainik Board in Delhi.

In a statement, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot, said, “Under the Rajya Sainik Board in Delhi, these four ZSB will be developed in south west Delhi, east Delhi, north west Delhi and central Delhi. “A total of 11 officers will be appointed in each ZSB, which will include the secretary, assistant secretary, head clerk and staff, and other employees. Each ZSB will receive approximately Rs 4 crore per year from the city government.” Additional Rs 1 crore will be spent on office equipment and furniture for the four ZSBs. Thus, approximately Rs 17 crore will be spent on them.

“Because there is only one Rajya Sainik Board in Delhi, retired soldiers and their families have had to deal with a slew of issues. This is what prompted the establishment of four ZSBs in Delhi,” the statement said.
The Delhi government will bear 40 per cent of the total expenditure on the newly-formed boards. 

“The cabinet held a detailed discussion on the proposal and a decision was taken keeping in mind the benefit of currently serving as well as ex-servicemen as they are an integral part of the family of Delhi residents.” The Delhi government has the authority to establish the ZSBs in districts where the number of retired soldiers exceeds 7,500.

The ZSB is responsible for providing welfare, employment, rehabilitation, education, and other beneficial schemes to serving soldiers of the country’s armed forces, their families, retired soldiers, martyr widows, and their dependents. More responsibilities include — monitoring the welfare of retired soldiers’ families and assisting them in representing their cases with local administration or defence authorities, resolving employment and other issues, assisting in resolving pension problems and land disputes.

Sainik board to represent soldiers’ families
