Three held after match leads to stone-pelting

Taking no chances, the police rushed a team to the area and later deployed heavy force.

Published: 06th May 2022

Police stand guard at Photo Chowk area in New Delhi | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Three persons were arrested and over 30 detained after a scuffle broke out between two groups following a quarrel among youths playing in a park in northeast Delhi on Wednesday night.
Police said they have registered a case of rioting in connection with the incident.

Sanjay Kumar Sain, the North East Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police, said a PCR call was received regarding a quarrel between people of two communities near Photo Chowk in the Welcome police station area around 9.50 pm. 

Taking no chances, the police rushed a team to the area and later deployed heavy force. Preliminary enquiry showed that a quarrel broke out among youths playing cricket had escalated into a scuffle between two groups of different communities, a senior police officer said.

There were reports of stone-pelting in the area when the two groups came face to face. A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 34 (common intension) has been registered at the Welcome police station, a police officer said.

A total of 39 people were detained, of which three were arrested. The arrested persons have been identified as Aman, Faizan and Shivam, the officer said. Fazil and Sonu are absconding and efforts are on to nab them, he added.

Adequate security arrangements have been made in the area as a precautionary measure, police said, adding that the  situation is completely under control. Members of the Citizens’ Brotherhood Committee have been roped in to assist in identifying the guilty persons as well as to ensure peace in the northeast Delhi locality, police said.

