AAP flays MCDs for firing housekeeping staff

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Friday alleged that around 1,000 housekeeping employees and data entry

operators of the south and north municipal corporations have been fired at the behest of the saffron party.

Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak alleged the BJP’s mismanagement of the MCDs continues to worsen day by day. “After not clearing dues of its garbage management companies, the municipal corporation snatched away the employment of 1,000 Safai Karamcharis giving no regard to the state of their households,” he added.

“Two-hundred-fifty housekeeping employees of North MCD, 100 data entry operators of South MCD and the whole staff of East MCD headquarters have been fired at the behest of BJP. After denying its services to the Karol Bagh zone, Metro Waste Company refuses to collect garbage from North East Delhi too. BJP’s Central government is on a rampage to create trash piles all over Delhi despite having promised a grievance free MCD after unification,” Pathak added. He made an appeal to the Central government to clear the dues of all companies and restore the jobs of all fired employees.

Meanwhile, East MCD leader of opposition Manoj Tyagi said the fired employees were under such distress and tension that they sat with him all night at his office seeking their jobs back with their support. “Over 10 housekeepers were employed in each ward of North East Delhi, the number has been reduced to 5 causing the streets to be filled with trash.” Pathak said, “When it was announced that the three MCDs would be merged, the BJP units – whether it was the national unit or the state unit – said the erstwhile problems of the MCD would now be resolved. The BJP said that the MCD would no longer face any problems, whether it was financial or of any other nature. But it looks like, since the merger of the MCD has taken place, the BJP has decided to punish the citizens of Delhi or are trying to take some form of revenge with the citizens of Delhi.”