Communal clashes: Three more arrested by Delhi Police in Jahangirpuri violence case

While Jahir Khan alias Jalil (48) and Anabul alias Sheikh (32) were nabbed from Jahangirpuri on Friday, the third accused, Tabrez (40), was arrested from the same area on Saturday, they said.

Published: 07th May 2022 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 02:24 PM

A drone is pressed into service to assist police in surveillance at violence-affected area in Jahangirpuri

A drone is pressed into service to assist police in surveillance at violence-affected area in Jahangirpuri. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Police have arrested three more accused in the communal clashes that broke out in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession last month, officials said on Saturday.

With this, 36 people, including three juveniles, have been nabbed by the police so far.

While Jahir Khan alias Jalil (48) and Anabul alias Sheikh (32) were nabbed from Jahangirpuri on Friday, the third accused, Tabrez (40), was arrested from the same area on Saturday, they said.

Both Jahir Khan and Anabul were absconding since the day of the clashes.

"They were identified through CCTV footage and based on statements of witnesses who alleged that the duo were active participants in the violence."

"The two accused had switched off their mobile phones and changed their locations multiple times. They were traced to Jahangirpuri when they returned to their homes here," a senior police officer said.

According to the officer, Jalil was seen in CCTV footage brandishing a pistol and whether he opened fire will probed.

Anabul was an active participant in the clashes, the officer said.

Tabrez was also "actively" involved in the violence, police claimed, adding the fresh arrests were made based on technical evidence and statements of the witnesses.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri in the national capital on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local injured.

According to the police, there was pelting of stones and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

Days after the violence, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana wrote to the Enforcement Directorate to investigate money laundering charges against the prime accused in the case.

The police have slapped the stringent National Security Act against five of the accused in the case.

