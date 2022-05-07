Delhi government okays two more multi-modal systems

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To provide last-mile connectivity to the commuters on IIT and Panchsheel Park metro stations, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the government has approved the construction of two multi-modal integration (MMI) worth `4.59 crore on Friday.

Sisodia said the combined efforts of PWD and DMRC on this project will reduce the cost of the project and save time too. The deputy CM added that thousands of commuters at these metro stations will benefit from this initiative of the Kejriwal government.

The project will help in decongesting the roads near metro stations and will provide facilities for last-mile connectivity. As a part of this project, better arrangements will be made for various modes of transport including buses, autos, and e-rickshaws. After PWD and DMRC complete their part of the project, the Transport Department will work on facilitating commuters with these modes of transport.

Sisodia added that the Delhi government is determined to provide a hassle-free commuting experience to residents of the national capital. “Our focus is to integrate the development works with the help of various agencies, which will reduce the cost of the projects and save the time taken for completion,” he said.

Notably, under the multi-modal integration, all the transport options will be available at one place.

This will increase the convenience of the people, on the other hand, those travelling in train, metro, bus or taxi will not face any problem in reaching any end of the capital. All this will be done by the installation of CC paver blocks, improvement of the carriageway for vehicles, installation of railings, etc.

