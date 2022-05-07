DU overrules St Stephen’s college objections to CUET admission rule

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University (DU), on the last day of filling the application forms for the Central University Entrance Test (CUET), said that admissions for open seats in St Stephen’s College will be based on the merit basis as per CUET ranks.

Among the six minority institutes in the city, St Stephens was the only college to object to the admission procedures. Despite the university stating that 15% weightage will be given to the interviews and remaining 85% to the CUET scores, St Stephens said it will conduct interviews for all of its admissions. The talks between the officials and the DU were deadlocked.

DU earlier declared that it will hold admissions for all undergraduate programmes on the basis of CUET scores and gave details about the procedures to be followed in the six minority institutes. The policy stated that 85% weightage to CUET score and 15% weightage to interviews will be given for admission in St. Stephen’s College and Jesus & Mary College for the Christian students and only CUET will be considered for the unreserved category students.

Candidates applying for the Christian minority colleges need to submit their baptism certificate and/or church membership certificate as per the requirements of the respective colleges. There are six minority colleges under the varsity which includes two Christian minority colleges, Jesus and Mary College and St Stephen’s College. Mata Sundri College, Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College and Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College are the Sikh minority colleges.

Among all these minority institutes, St Stephen’s College was the only college to object to the new admission procedure. The college wanted to give weightage to interviews as well during admissions.