STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DU overrules St Stephen’s college objections to CUET admission rule

Among the six minority institutes in the city, St Stephens was the only college to object to the admission procedures.

Published: 07th May 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University. ( File Photo)

Delhi University. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University (DU), on the last day of filling the application forms for the Central University Entrance Test (CUET), said that admissions for open seats in St Stephen’s College will be based on the merit basis as per CUET ranks.

Among the six minority institutes in the city, St Stephens was the only college to object to the admission procedures. Despite the university stating that 15% weightage will be given to the interviews and remaining 85% to the CUET scores, St Stephens said it will conduct interviews for all of its admissions. The talks between the officials and the DU  were deadlocked. 

DU earlier declared that it will hold admissions for all undergraduate programmes on the basis of CUET scores and gave details about the procedures to be followed in the six minority institutes. The policy stated that 85% weightage to CUET score and 15% weightage to interviews will be given for admission in St. Stephen’s College and Jesus & Mary College for the Christian students and only CUET will be considered for the unreserved category students. 

Candidates applying for the Christian minority colleges need to submit their baptism certificate and/or church membership certificate as per the requirements of the respective colleges. There are six minority colleges under the varsity which includes two Christian minority colleges, Jesus and Mary College and St Stephen’s College. Mata Sundri College, Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College and Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College are the Sikh minority colleges.

Among all these minority institutes, St Stephen’s College was the only college to object to the new admission procedure. The college wanted to give weightage to interviews as well during admissions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CUET Delhi University Central University Entrance Test St Stephen’s college
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp