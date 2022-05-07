Embark on an expedition

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

Delhi sweltered in the intense heatwave all throughout April, as the average temperature hit 40.2 degrees Celsius. While light rainfall experienced in various parts of the city has offered some respite, the heatwaves may return in the following months. If you’re looking to escape the torrid heat, the most recommended location to travel to right now are the mountains. However, finding the right spot to explore can often be tricky. Three travel bloggers from Delhi-NCR suggest a few offbeat locations that one can visit this season to beat the heat.

GO Beyond the conventional

Shimla and Manali in Himachal Pradesh remain the most-frequented destinations for Delhiites in summer. The influx of tourists in these spaces can ruin the experience for someone looking to spend quality time and have a peaceful experience. Travel content creator Devesh Joshi, a 32-year-old, originally from Faridabad, suggests a visit to Hampta Valley, 7km away from Manali. “It is hardly crowded. The temperature is pleasant and one can be closer to nature here,” he shares. Hampta Valley is ideal for novice trekkers.

Reasons to visit

According to Joshi, the view that Hampta Valley offers surpasses almost everything here. The visibility in this region ranges between 30 and 35km, making it easier for one to get the best views of the Himalayan mountain range. “[This is] because you are sitting on top of a mountain, you can look at the entire town of Manali,” concludes Joshi.

Want to Experience an adrenaline rush?

Adventure-seekers can make a trip to Rangdum, a village in Suru Valley, Ladakh, suggests Isa Khan (32), a Malviya Nagar-based travel content creator. Khan points out that visiting Rangdum is a challenge in itself—it is not well connected to the city by roads and the transport infrastructure is inadequate. However, it is an unconventional getaway destination where one can experience “serenity and peacefulness away from the city’s hustle and bustle”.

In the lap of nature

Vikaspuri-based travel influencer, Nidhi Khurana, recommends a visit to Kharapathar, a village settlement that is about 2.5 hours’ drive away from Shimla. “Kharapathar has a place managed by a couple who have turned their mansion [Bhramara Orchard Retreat by Echor] into a homestay. I would suggest people to stay there since it will make for a different experience,” she says. Another place where “time stands still” is Shangarh, a village located in Sainj Valley, Kullu, which Khurana feels is perfect for those who want to experience a few undisturbed days amid greenery.

Reasons to visit

Both Shangarh and Kharapathar offer numerous opportunities for one to relax amid nature. Khurana advises a two-day stay at these locations. “In Shangarh, there are meadows, waterfalls, and a local temple. Those looking to add some adventure to their trip can opt for treks as well,” she adds.