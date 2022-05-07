In talk with banks to settle dispute of dues: Supertech Ltd to SC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Embattled real estate major Supertech Ltd on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it is in talk with the financial creditor Union Bank of India to resolve the dispute over the payment of dues.

The top court was informed by amicus curiae Gaurav Agarwal that Supertech Ltd does not have sufficient amount in its account to make the refund to home buyers of the to be razed twin towers in the Emerald Court project.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant told Agarwal that a way out has to be found to pay the home buyers of the Twin Towers as per the orders of the court. Agarwal said that he has filed a report in a sealed cover in which a separate list of 107 home buyers of Twin Towers, who are remaining to be refunded is given.

“The Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) has stated in the report that there are no sufficient funds in the accounts of the company to be paid to the home buyers of the Twin Towers,” he said. Agarwal added that if the issue with the financial creditor is resolved, then the status of 107 home buyers out of over 711 will be back to what it was earlier.