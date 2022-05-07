STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medical examination has revealed injury marks on Tajinder Bagga's body: Delhi Police

Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his home on Friday, stopped in Haryana while being taken to Punjab and brought back to the national capital by Delhi Police hours later.

Published: 07th May 2022 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Police arrests Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his residence in Delhi in connection with a case. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The medical examination of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, conducted after the Punjab Police arrested him, has revealed injury marks on his body, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The Delhi Police also said it will make necessary security arrangements for the Delhi BJP leader.

Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his home here on Friday, stopped in Haryana while being taken to Punjab and brought back to the national capital by Delhi Police hours later.

Bagga returned to his Janakpuri home in the wee hours of Saturday after being produced before a Dwarka court magistrate by the Delhi Police.

He was taken from Kurukshetra to Gurugram where the Dwarka court magistrate lived.

However, he was later taken to DDU hospital in Delhi for Medico-Legal-Case (MLC) which took a couple of hours and finally he was produced before the magistrate.

"The medical examination has revealed injury marks on Bagga's body," a senior police official said.

Asked whether other sections will be added in the case, the official said further investigation are underway.

The police also said necessary security arrangements will me made for Bagga.

"Bagga expressed apprehension over his safety and security. We will do necessary security arrangements," a senior officer said.

The Delhi Police had on Friday registered a case of kidnapping based on a complaint by Bagga's father Pritpal Singh Bagga that "some people" came over to his house at around 8 am and took away his son.

Bagga, also the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was held in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month.

Pritpal Bagga told PTI that his son, accompanied by his friends and supporters, returned home around 1 am.

