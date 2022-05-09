BJP asks Police Commissioner not to allow bars open late

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday requested Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to not allow opening of bars in the city till 3 am as the Arvind Kejriwal government’s move can lead to law and order problems, an official statement said.

In a letter to Asthana, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor requested him to not accept the proposal of the Delhi government to allow bars and liquor-serving restaurants to open till 3 am as “it’s not in public interest”.

“On the one hand the decision to allow liquor service till 3 am can lead to break down of Delhi’s law & order condition, while on the other it can prove fatal for the citizens, especially youth, by affecting their health and economic condition apart from crushing their family life,” Kapoor said.