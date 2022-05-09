STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP asks Police Commissioner not to allow bars open late

The BJP on Sunday requested Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to not allow opening of bars in the city till 3 am as the Arvind Kejriwal government’s

Published: 09th May 2022 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor

Delhi BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BJP on Sunday requested Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to not allow opening of bars in the city till 3 am as the Arvind Kejriwal government’s move can lead to law and order problems, an official statement said.

In a letter to Asthana, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor requested him to not accept the proposal of the Delhi government to allow bars and liquor-serving restaurants to open till 3 am as “it’s not in public interest”.

“On the one hand the decision to allow liquor service till 3 am can lead to break down of Delhi’s law & order condition, while on the other it can prove fatal for the citizens, especially youth, by affecting their health and economic condition apart from crushing their family life,” Kapoor said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Bars Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp