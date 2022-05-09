Jahangirpuri case: Court denies bail to eight accused 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court has denied bail to eight accused who were allegedly involved in a communal clash which took place on Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri a few weeks back. The eight accused were Imteyaz, Noor Alam, Shiekh Hamid, Ahmad Ali, Sheikh Hamid, S.K. Sahahada, Sheikh Zakir and Ahir.

Additional Session Judge Gagandeep Singh while dismissing the application under Section 439 Cr.P.C (grant of regular bail to accused), noted that there are apprehensions that the accused might threaten or influence the witnesses.

“Apprehension were made by the prosecution that the witnesses may not come forward if the rioters are out on bail. Therefore, the apprehension of threatening/influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled. The charge sheet is yet to be filed,” said the court.

Advocate K. Prabhakara Rao, appearing for the accused, submitted that the applicant was falsely implicated and laid in Judicial Custody from April 17, 2022. He added that the accused belong to labour class and earn their livelihood through manual hard work. “They were not even present at the spot on the date of incident.”

However, Maqsood Ahmed, public prosecutor, submitted that FIR was registered on the statement of Inspector Rajiv Ranjan who stated that during the procession, Ansar along with his associates started an argument which resulted in stampede and stone pelting. He also argued that all eight accused had been identified on the basis of CCTV footage from the day of the attack .

Glaring loopholes come under lens

The judge took note of the prosecution’s submission that the last procession was ‘illegal’ having no prior permission from the police. It pulled up the Delhi Police for not stopping the illegal procession and said that it prima facie reflects their ‘failure’.