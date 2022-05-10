STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2020 Delhi riots: HC asks police to respond to Khalid Saifi's bail plea

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar issued notice to the police on the petition challenging the trial court's April 8 order by which Saifi's bail plea was dismissed.

Published: 10th May 2022 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the city police on a plea by Khalid Saifi, founder of the organisation 'United Against Hate', seeking bail in a case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the Delhi riots in February 2020.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad accepted the notice on behalf of the Delhi government.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on July 11.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, representing Saifi, submitted that he was in custody for over 800 days and his case was different from the other co-accused.

The trial court had dismissed the bail plea, saying the allegations against Saifi were “prima facie” true.

The activist was charged under various sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, along with the sections of the Arms Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and the Indian Penal Code.

Saifi is accused of being the "mastermind" of the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

