Centre ‘hiding’ facts on Covid, panel must for finding truth: Youth Congress

India has questioned the methodology adopted by the UN body to collect data regarding the Covid deaths.

Published: 10th May 2022 08:44 AM

Youth Congress on dharna against Centre over Covid deaths. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists came out on a protest on Monday to put pressure on the Centre over the WHO’s report that Covid fatalities were nearly ten times the official toll. At Jantar Mantar, the top brass of the youth wing of the Congress accused the central government of “hiding” the actual Covid-related death toll.

“The WHO figures were calculated on a scientific basis. The basis on which the figures were calculated, is only known to the Modi government,” IYC national president Srinivas BV said, demanding a panel to look into details of the WHO report for finding the facts related to the pandemic. Srinivas’ colleague and IYC national media in-charge Rahul Rao claimed the government’s assessment of the number of Covid deaths was the ‘height of falsehood”.

India has questioned the methodology adopted by the UN body to collect data regarding the Covid deaths. The report said that more than half of India’s excess deaths could be traced to just three months in 2021 The government has rejected the report calling it “statistically unsound and scientifically questionable”.

