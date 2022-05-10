STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid: 1,118 new cases, one more death in Delhi; positivity rate 4.38 per cent 

The national capital on Monday had reported 799 new coronavirus cases and three deaths -- the single-day fatality count highest in over two months -- while the positivity rate had stood at 4.94 per ce

Published: 10th May 2022 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 11:18 PM   |  A+A-

COVID-19, COVID test, Coronavirus

Representational image (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi reported 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases and one more death on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 4.38 percent, according to data shared by the health department here.

A total of 25,528 tests to detect coronavirus were conducted in Delhi a day before, it stated.

With the new cases, Delhi's overall COVID-19 infection tally rose to 18,96,171, while the death toll rose to 26,183, according to the latest health bulletin.

The national capital on Monday had reported 799 new coronavirus cases and three deaths -- the single-day fatality count highest in over two months -- while the positivity rate had stood at 4.94 per cent.

The city had logged three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4. Delhi had logged 1,422 Covid cases and zero death on Sunday, while the positivity stood at 5.34 percent.

The city saw 1,407 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.72 percent and two deaths on Saturday. It had on Friday logged 1,656 COVID-19 cases, the highest since February 4, while the positivity rate had stood at 5.39 percent.

TAGS
Delhi Covid-19 Coronavirus Covid
Comments

