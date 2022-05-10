STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Cyclone Asani shields Delhi against heatwave

A trough extends from western parts of Haryana to south peninsula, across east Madhya Pradesh and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

Published: 10th May 2022 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Pollution

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The maximum temperature in Delhi dropped below the 40-degree mark on Tuesday as moisture-carrying easterly winds prevailed in the capital under the impact of severe cyclone Asani.

No heatwave is predicted for the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Met office had earlier predicted a heatwave spell from Wednesday with temperatures soaring to 44 degrees Celsius.

In a revised forecast, it said the maximum temperature will settle around 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 42 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius, a normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature settled at 28 degrees Celsius.

"Easterly winds prevailing in the region under the impact of Cyclone Asani are keeping the mercury in check. Though there won't be a steep rise in temperatures in Delhi over the next few days, the increase in humidity levels can cause discomfort," said Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.

"Without the easterly winds, temperatures would have leaped to 46-47 degrees Celsius," he said.

A trough extends from western parts of Haryana to south peninsula, across east Madhya Pradesh and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

Easterly winds are prevailing in the north of the trough and westerly in the south. Temperatures in parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Vidarbha may jump to 46-47 degrees Celsius due to the dry and hot westerly winds, he said.

Easterly winds will slow down as the effect of severe cyclone Asani dissipates over the next two days, Palawat said. A heatwave is likely at a few places in the capital on the subsequent three days, the IMD said.

Back-to-back patchy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds had provided some respite from the intense heat last week. The mercury started creeping up on the weekend and hit the 42-degree mark at some places on Sunday.

Delhi had witnessed a hot and dry March, gauging nil rainfall against the normal of 15.9 mm. It got 0.3 mm of rainfall in April against a monthly average of 12.2 mm.

A heatwave at the month-end had sent the mercury soaring to 46 and 47 degrees Celsius in several parts of Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD Delhi Heatwave Summer Cyclone Cyclone Asani
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp