DU-St Stephen’s CUET faultline widens

Being a minority institution, St Stephen’s reserves 50 per cent of its seats for Christian candidates.

Published: 10th May 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

St Stephen’s college in Delhi.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University (DU) on Monday wrote to St Stephen’s College, asking it to conduct admissions to the unreserved seats solely on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. It has also asked the college not to do sub-categorisations under the Christian community.  

The college and the university have been locked in a tussle with the former insisting that it will give 85:15 weightage to CUET scores and interviews for candidates across categories. The university has said interviews should only be conducted for students from reserved category.  

DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said the university has written to the college that they will have to follow the Executive Council resolution of conducting admissions to general seats purely on the basis of CUET scores.  

DU Registrar Vikas Gupta also confirmed the development. “We have written to them that for minority seats 85 per cent weightage should be given to CUET scores and 15 per cent to interviews. We have said there should be no categorisation or sub-categorisation within the Christian community,” he said. 

Being a minority institution, St Stephen’s reserves 50 per cent of its seats for Christian candidates. Till last year, out of the earmarked seats for Christian students, 50 per cent were reserved for those belonging to the Church of North India while the other half were filled by the candidates belonging to the Diocese of Delhi.

Comments

