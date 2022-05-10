STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Lady Hardinge Hospital gets new block for outpatients 

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and his junior colleague Bharati Pravin Pawar were specially invited for the event. 

Published: 10th May 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates OPD & IPD Block at Lady Hardinge Medical College on Monday. (Photo| PTI)

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates OPD & IPD Block at Lady Hardinge Medical College on Monday. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The new block for outpatient clinics at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) was inaugurated on Monday after nearly a decade of construction. Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and his junior colleague Bharati Pravin Pawar were specially invited to the event. 

The new OPD facilities, medicines, investigations, and consultations will now be available on Sundays at the hospital, said Dr Ram Chander, director of LHMC. “There will be a patient-friendly environment under one roof and all clinical departments will be started,” he said.

Dr Chander added that the Kalawati Saran Institute of Medical Sciences for Children will soon have more than 1,000 beds. “The project is underway to increase beds for paediatric patients. Currently, Kalawati Saran Institute has 320 beds.” The institute was established in 1956 as a centre of excellence in pediatric care and research 

Pawar congratulated the medical administration at the launch of the new block.“This medical college has a history of more than a century. It is important to note that better health facilities are not limited only to the treatment of diseases. When the poor get affordable and quality treatment, their faith in the system gets stronger,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lady Hardinge Medical College Outpatient Dr Mansukh Mandaviya Health Minister
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp