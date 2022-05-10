Lady Hardinge Hospital gets new block for outpatients 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The new block for outpatient clinics at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) was inaugurated on Monday after nearly a decade of construction. Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and his junior colleague Bharati Pravin Pawar were specially invited to the event.

The new OPD facilities, medicines, investigations, and consultations will now be available on Sundays at the hospital, said Dr Ram Chander, director of LHMC. “There will be a patient-friendly environment under one roof and all clinical departments will be started,” he said.

Dr Chander added that the Kalawati Saran Institute of Medical Sciences for Children will soon have more than 1,000 beds. “The project is underway to increase beds for paediatric patients. Currently, Kalawati Saran Institute has 320 beds.” The institute was established in 1956 as a centre of excellence in pediatric care and research

Pawar congratulated the medical administration at the launch of the new block.“This medical college has a history of more than a century. It is important to note that better health facilities are not limited only to the treatment of diseases. When the poor get affordable and quality treatment, their faith in the system gets stronger,” she said.