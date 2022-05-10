Making a tasteful impact

Dyuti Roy By

Express News Service

Food has always helped build connections. To make cooking a happy experience while being home-bound during the pandemic, many families started making meals together. Even for those who did not live in the same house, the growing trend of cooking and eating meals together (virtually) became an everyday activity.

Images of guests enjoying and bonding over food from previous cooking experiences organised by Tastesutra

“I wanted to introduce something that would help people bond over a shared activity. The intimacy that one has with another person while they are cooking a meal together is incomparable,” mentions Sainik Farms-resident Anchal Bhalla (38). With a passion to create lasting bonds through cooking, Bhalla—a self-taught chef who previously worked in real estate—started Tastesutra, a cooking studio in Lajpat Nagar II. The studio, which was launched in 2015, organises culinary experiences—apart from citizens, they also cater to international tourists—for all age groups to create a bond between the participants through food.

Bonding over food

The sessions conducted by Tastesutra usually involve the participants preparing five course meals and then enjoying it together. Priced at Rs 3,000 for a three-hour session, the menus are usually customised according to the participants. “More than the food, the session focuses on the experience. You don’t need to make something fancy, the idea is to do it together,” Bhalla explains. The food can range from Indian chicken curry and dal to international cuisines such as Chinese, Mediterranean, etc.

Deepesh Dua (39) from Faridabad, who was part of a team-building experience here, mentions, “There are very few bonding activities that one can do. Playing sports is not always feasible. Cooking is, however, a nice, collective endeavour.”

The objective can be beyond team building. Lajpat Nagar-resident Tina Chadha (43), mother to Mehr, shares how she decided to take an innovative route and have a cooking experience for her daughter’s tenth birthday on May 1. “The kids had a blast. Many mothers mentioned they wanted to organise similar events,” says Chadha.

A culinary connection

One of Bhalla’s specialties is offering cooking experiences to international tourists. She mentions that this is also a way of introducing them to a more homely and localised approach to Indian food. “I try to teach them [international tourists] what real Indian homestyle cooking is. So, we make chicken curry, dal tadka, jeera aloo, rotis, etc.,” Bhalla shares. In each session, she also provides a detailed history of the dish prepared and the ingredients used.

At times, she also takes the participants on a walk around the Lajpat Nagar market. Speaking about a tourist session she had with a mother-daughter trio from Denmark this month, Bhalla remarks, “I get to learn a lot about their food and cultures; it is a beautiful experience.”

Bhalla shares how, due to the pandemic, there’s been a demand for virtual sessions—priced at Rs 1,500 for 90 minutes. When asked if a virtual session was different from the offline one, she concludes, “The intimacy and the bond are created over the shared experience. It doesn’t matter that they are residing in different places. This is something interesting we never explored before the pandemic.”