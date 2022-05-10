STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Relief for BJP's Tajinder Singh Bagga as HC stays arrest till July 5

The Punjab Police had booked the Delhi BJP leader on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation.

Published: 10th May 2022 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 02:47 PM

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday granted interim relief to the BJP's Tajinder Singh Bagga by staying his arrest till July 5.

The HC earlier on Saturday directed that no coercive step be taken against Bagga after the Delhi BJP leader sought a stay on the arrest warrant issued by a Mohali court earlier in the day.

Justice Anoop Chitkara took up Bagga's petition in an urgent late-night hearing at his residence.

"No coercive steps till May 10," said Bagga's counsel Chetan Mittal on the high court order.

He said that the court stayed the arrest warrant.

The hearing took place for around 45 minutes, said Mittal.

Earlier in the day, the court of Judicial Magistrate Ravtesh Inderjit Singh issued the arrest warrant against Bagga in connection with a case registered last month.

The Punjab Police had booked Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation.

The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.

The FIR registered on April 1 referred to Bagga's remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Bagga was booked under relevant sections, including 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place etc), 505 (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) and 506 (criminal intimidation), of the Indian Penal Code.

Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his Delhi home on Friday, stopped in Haryana while being taken to Punjab and brought back to the national capital by Delhi Police hours later.

(With Inputs From ANI and Agencies)
 

