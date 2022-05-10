South Delhi mayor seeks action against AAP councillor

Vatsala Shrangi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hours after the unsuccessful anti-encroachment drive at Shaheen Bagh on Monday morning that saw major protests from locals, South MCD mayor Mukesh Suryan wrote to the civic body’s commissioner to take action against local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) municipal councillor Abdul Wajid Khan, who along with others from his party, “tried to stop the work being carried out by the civic (govt) agency”.Also, the mayor said that the anti-encroachment drive will continue, as planned, in areas under its jurisdiction “no matter what”.

In the letter to the corporation’s commissioner, Suryan wrote: “As per a letter received in my office by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, several political leaders tried to obstruct the demolition drive, planned in advance, at Shaheen Bagh on May 9. It has also come to my knowledge that AAP councilor from the area, even though associated with the corporation, tried to stop the drive being carried out in the area along with AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and hence action must be taken including lodging of an FIR against him by the civic body.”

Suryan said that “no matter what”, the civic body will continue with its campaign to remove encroachments from areas identified under its jurisdiction. Shaheen Bagh main road (G-block) was one of the areas listed under a 10-day action plan of the civic body.The mayor further said that on May 10, anti-encroachment drives have been planned across all its four zones.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta criticised the Congress and AAP for “opposing the drive”, which was a legal action being taken against encroachments. “Some political parties and their leaders such as AAP and Congress squatted before bulldozers to stop the officials from discharging their duty. Strict action against such people must be taken by the police so as to deter them,” said Gupta.“The drive is not against any particular religion or community but it’s sad that these elements are giving it a communal colour to save Rohingya and Bangladeshis for political gains,” Gupta said.