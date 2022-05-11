Delhi High Court to pronounce verdict on pleas to criminalise marital rape 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court is scheduled to pronounce on Wednesday its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking the criminalisation of marital rape. A bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and C Hari Shankar reserved its judgement on February 21 on the petitions seeking to strike down the exception granted to husbands under the Indian rape law after conducting hearings on the issue.

On February 7, the high court granted two weeks to the Centre to state its stand on the petitions seeking criminalisation of marital rape. However, the Centre again urged the court to grant more time which was refused by the bench on the ground that it was not possible to defer an ongoing matter endlessly.

The centre had submitted that it has sent a communication to all states and Union Territories seeking their comments on the issue and urged the court that the proceedings be adjourned till such time the inputs are received.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Central government standing counsel Monika Arora, representing the Centre, had said that as this case could have an impact on social and family life with far-reaching consequences, the government can place its stand only after a consultative process.