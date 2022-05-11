STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Supreme Court refuses to stay trial, issues notice in a marital rape case

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the trial is starting from May 29. 

Published: 11th May 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 10:02 AM

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Prathma Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice in a plea filed by a husband challenging a Karnataka High Court that had refused to quash the trial in an alleged marital rape case against him by the wife. The top court, however, refused to stay the trial in the case. The matter would be heard in July.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for the wife on caveat while opposing the stay, submitted that the trial had been stayed for over five years and that the woman had been waiting indefinitely for the beginning of the trial.

In the case, Justice M Nagaprasanna of the Karnataka High court had held that “in the peculiar facts and circumstances” of the case, when the husband “rapes” a wife, he cannot claim the protection of exception enumerated under Section 375 of the IPC, since the exemption is not “absolute”.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the trial is starting from May 29. The HC had noted that it was dealing with peculiar facts of the case and not on the constitutionality of the provision. “All human beings under the Constitution are to be treated equal, be it a man, be it a woman and others. Any thought of inequality, in any provision of law, would fail the test of Article 14 of the Constitution,” the High Court said.

