STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Ultra Hindu group recites Hanuman Chalisa, seek renaming of Qutub Minar

The protesters were, however, detained by the police for “not having permission” for the same.

Published: 11th May 2022 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Members of right-wing group sing Hanuman Chalisa outside Qutub Minar demanding renaming of the monument | shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Members of right-wing groups, United Hindu Front and Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena, on Tuesday recited Hanuman Chalisa outside Qutub Minar, as they protesting seeking the monument’s name to be changed to ‘Vishnu Stambh’.  

The protesters were, however, detained by the police for “not having permission” for the same. The protestors bearing saffron flags and sashes with placards raised slogans demanding renaming of the monument built by Mughal emperor Qutubuddin Aibak in 1193. They also demanded that the Hindu idols inside the monument be taken out and placed in the right manner.

Heavy police barricading was seen outside the ASI-protected monument to prohibit entry. Protesters were asked to move to Bhool Bhulaiya, another monument, a few metres away to protest. But refusing to move, the police detained and loaded them into buses.

Jai Bhagwan Goyal, international working president of the United Hindu Front and national president of the Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena, who was initially supposed to lead the protest, alleged that he was kept under house arrest at his home in Shahdara till late afternoon. 

“We wrote to the Delhi Police seeking permission for the protest a week ago, but there was no response. On Tuesday, the SHO and ACP Vijay Nagar did not allow me to step outside my house. They had orders from the police chief that I should not be allowed to reach the spot,” said Goyal.

Protestors refuse to move, police detains them
There was heavy police barricading outside the complex.Protesters were asked to move to Bhool Bhulaiya, another monument, a few metres away to protest. But they reused to move, hence, the police detained them. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
United Hindu Front Vishnu Stambh Slogan Qutubuddin Aibak
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
Gadgets worth Rs 86 crore remain unused, create ‘security hole’ along Bangladesh border
Minister of State IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
'De-platforming violation of fundamental rights of users': Union Minister on banning accounts on Twitter
Fr. Davis Chirammel and team distributing idli and sambar to people during Thrissur pooram. (Photo | Express)
Idli, sambar at Rs 2 from Christian priest and team at Thrissur Pooram
Representational Image. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Amid massive power crisis, coal mining allowed without green nod 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp